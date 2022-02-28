Ever since the Help Desk launched last September, we’ve received loads of questions from people wondering about the impending 3G shutdown. Will their phones be affected? Will they still have service where they live? Are there ways to prolong the lives of their existing devices? We’ve answered as many of these as we could, but even now as the shutdown has begun, many people still don’t know where they stand.

That’s why this week’s column is devoted to the demise of 3G, a slow process that will run through at least the end of 2022. If you have your own questions about what all of this means for you and your gadgets, drop us a line at yourhelpdesk@washpost.com. We’ll do our best to get you the answers you need. For now, though, here’s what you need to know about the network shutdown happening all around us right now.

What has happened so far?

AT&T started to turn off its 3G network that has provided phone and mobile data service since 2004. There’s no single plug AT&T can pull to put an end to 3G all at once, which means there are many areas where the service continues to function normally.

For Petar Marinov, a phone enthusiast with over 500 models in his collection, that didn’t come as much of a surprise. We chatted two days after AT&T’s cutoff date on one of his favorite collector’s items, a Motorola Razr flip phone from 2006 that still works just fine on a 3G network in Missouri. As it turns out, these prolonged shutdowns are just how the wireless industry works.

“I remember the 2G shutdown and it was staggered throughout the country,” he said of AT&T’s last major network shutdown in 2017. “I know that other people have claimed they had service for two days after or for three days after” [the announcement.

That means if you’re one of the few still clinging to an 3G-only AT&T phone, you may still have some time to prepare. If you have a 3G-only phone with Verizon or T-Mobile, you have more time and can read about the specific dates below. But there’s no telling exactly how long 3G will continue to operate, so it’s best to switch to a new device if you haven’t already.

When are the other dates?

3G service as whole will end this year, and if you have a device that will be affected, you’ve probably already heard from your service provider. Still, it’s always smart to keep deadlines in mind for when the rest of the country’s older “legacy” networks are slated to go dark. The cutoff for Sprint 3G is March 31 and Sprint LTE is June 30, while the cutoff for T-Mobile is July 1 and Verizon 3G is Dec. 31.

Will my phone be affected?

If there’s one thing about this network shutdown that wireless carriers should have made easier to understand, it’s how to tell if your phone might stop working. In some cases, it’s pretty obvious. If your old phone still has a black and white screen, for instance, you’ll probably need to get a new one.

But even then, there’s still plenty of room for confusion, especially because some 4G phones will also be affected. Here are a few ways to figure out if you’ll need to upgrade.

Figure out when you purchased it. With 3G going dark, your phone has to be able to make calls over at least 4G LTE networks. That feature was launched across the major wireless providers in 2014, so if you bought your phone before that, you’ll probably need a replacement.

Keep an eye out for texts or emails. To their credit, these companies have been reaching out to people whose devices won’t work after their cutoffs. If you think you might be at risk, keep your eyes peeled for messages from your wireless carrier. In some cases, they may even redirect your outgoing phone calls to a customer service line to walk you through the changes.

Ask your service provider directly. It’ll have the most updated information about what phones will and won’t be supported after the shutdown. AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile all have at least partial lists of supported models. If you bought a smartphone from say, Amazon, instead of your service provider, you should jump right to this step. Even if they’re reasonably modern, some international or “unlocked” models might not come with the right software that lets them make calls over 4G LTE.

What about other devices?

Phones aren’t the only thing that rely on 3G networks, meaning a bevy of the gadgets and features you’ve come to rely on may stop working correctly if they haven’t already.

Home alarm systems and medical monitoring tools might be the most concerning things on that list, since many of them use cellular connections to contact emergency services. Right now, though, some of those systems are still stuck in limbo.

AT&T signed a deal with T-Mobile to let some of those systems lean on that company’s 3G network instead, but that’s not exactly ideal. For one, T-Mobile plans to discontinue that network over the summer, so that deal mostly just delays the inevitable. Representatives for the Alarm Industry Communications Committee pointed out other potential issues to the Federal Communications Commission.

“Other 3G alarm radios may not be programmable for such roaming,” especially personal emergency response system units “widely used by the elderly, especially Medicaid patients and those requiring monitoring of medical conditions,” their petition reads. “The solution will also not help those 3G-based alarm customers where T-Mobile does not have 3G coverage.”

And now, as the 3G shutdown has officially begun, it’s still unclear how many people have been left in the dark. Celia Besore, chief executive of the Monitoring Association, a security system trade group, said there is no “accurate assessment of what has not been upgraded.”

“Many organizations have reported that they completed the project and others have not but are continuing to work on them,” she added. “Additionally, a small subset of radios were successfully migrated to T-Mobile, which will extend those out until July 1.”

If your car came with special features like a Wi-Fi hotspot or an “SOS” button for use in emergencies, those may also stop working. The most comprehensive list of affected models we found was published by enthusiast site the Drive, though you should also make sure to check your carmaker’s website. Some of them offer tools to help figure out if your specific make and model are affected.

When is the next shutdown?

According to experts, not for a long time. You’ve probably heard a lot of people talking about 5G lately, and it’s hard to find a new smartphone in a store that doesn’t play nice with those new wireless networks. But that doesn’t mean the 4G LTE networks many of us still rely on are going anywhere for a while.

“While 5G is growing quickly and 3G-only devices will become obsolete as 3G networks are discontinued, mobile operators won’t sunset 4G LTE devices anytime soon,” said Patrick Linder, a senior director at the network testing firm RootMetrics. “With LTE playing such a massive role across the connectivity landscape at large, it will likely be at least another 10 to 15 years before LTE users are forced to upgrade to 5G.”