At the same time, the social network contended with escalating efforts by Russian authorities to slow down or block people from using their services in Russia. Facebook has blocked Russian state-controlled media outlets from running advertising, as has YouTube, which belongs to Google. Executives have discussed whether to comply with government requests to further punish the media outlets for sharing misinformation and propaganda about Russia’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine, according to a tweet by Facebook’s president for global affairs Nick Clegg on Sunday. The European Commission appeared to demand that Facebook and other services block them entirely when it announced a ban of Russian state outlets this weekend.
The influence operation involved 40 accounts and pages on Facebook and its photo-sharing service Instagram which pretended to be associated with news outlets in the Ukrainian capitol of Kyiv.
This small operation, Facebook said, ran a handful of websites masquerading as independent news outlets and published claims about the West betraying Ukraine and Ukraine being a failed state. The accounts had fewer than 4,500 followers on Facebook and Instagram combined.
The company said that the network had ties to two media organizations in the Crimean region, a part of Ukraine that Russia has occupied since 2014. The two media organizations, NewsFront and SouthFront, have both been sanctioned by the U.S. government for trying to sow disinformation in the 2020 election on behalf of the Russian government. The U.S. government has said that the news organizations both have ties to Russian intelligence services, and had pushed false narratives about fraud in the 2020 election and about covid-19. Facebook took action against these services in 2020 for sowing disinformation.
Facebook also said it had notified its counterparts at Twitter and YouTube because it said it discovered that the disinformation network had also operated on their services as well on Telegram, and the Russian platforms Odnoklassniki and VK.
Facebook also said that it was enhancing privacy protections for citizens of Russia, including allowing people to lock their accounts and removing the ability to view and search people’s friends lists. The company had added these privacy protections for Ukrainians last week, and was now adding them for Russians in response to reports of targeting of civil society groups and protesters.
More than 350 civilians have died and 1,684 have been wounded since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine four days ago, the Ukrainian government said Sunday.
The company also said that it had also taken action against a hacking group called Ghostwriter, which had targeted Ukrainian military, journalists, and other public officials. The hacking group typically targets people by sending malware to their email and hoping they will click on it, allowing the group to take over their social media profiles.
The company said it had detected attempts to get the compromised social media accounts to post YouTube videos portraying Ukrainian troops as weak and surrendering to Russia, including one video claiming to show Ukrainian soldiers coming out of a forest while flying a white flag of surrender.