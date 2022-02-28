War in Ukraine: What you need to know

The latest: Ukraine announced talks with Russia as Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert. Russian forces continue to bombard Kyiv with some of the fiercest shelling since the start of the invasion. President Zelensky remains in Kyiv, walking the streets and urging his people to fight.

The fight: Photos and videos show what the situation on the ground looks. More than 350,000 refugees have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries.

Maps: Russia’s assault on Ukraine has been extensive with strikes and attacks across the entire country. We’re tracking the invasion here.

The response: The United States and key Western allies on Saturday announced severe new sanctions on Russian banks. SWIFT, a network that connects banks around the world, is at the center of the new sanctions.

How we got here: The conflict playing out between Russia and Ukraine is one marked by land borders and shaped by strategic influence. These four maps help explain the deep roots of the conflict and where things stand right now.

How you can help: As the war in Ukraine continues, here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people.

