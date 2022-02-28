At the same time, the social network contended with escalating efforts by Russian authorities to slow down or block people from using their services in Russia. Russia announced that it was placing limits on people’s abilities to access Facebook last week in retaliation for Facebook clamping down on Russian state-controlled media services. Facebook said that the Russian government retaliated because Facebook had fact-checked misinformation published on state-owned media pages on its site. Facebook then blocked Russian state-controlled media outlets from running advertising, as has YouTube, which belongs to Google.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Now executives are discussing whether to comply with government requests to further punish the media outlets for sharing misinformation and propaganda about Russia’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine, according to a tweet by Facebook’s president for global affairs Nick Clegg on Sunday. The European Commission appeared to demand that Facebook and other services block them entirely when it announced a ban of Russian state outlets this weekend.

The EU state media ban presents a complicated political challenge for tech platforms like Facebook and YouTube. Channels and accounts controlled by Russian government-sponsored media services such as RT and Sputnik command tens of millions of followers around the globe, and Russia sees them as critical for spreading information that bolsters the government’s priorities. Banning these channels would likely provoke further retaliation on the part of Russia, experts say, initiating a complete shutdown of social media services that dissidents and others rely on to communicate with one another.

The influence operation Facebook said it disrupted involved 40 accounts and pages on Facebook and its photo-sharing service Instagram which pretended to be associated with news outlets in the Ukrainian capitol of Kyiv.

This small operation, Facebook said, ran a handful of websites masquerading as independent news outlets and published claims about the West betraying Ukraine and Ukraine being a failed state. The accounts had fewer than 4,500 followers on Facebook and Instagram combined.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The company said that the network had ties to two media organizations in the Crimean region, a part of Ukraine that Russia has occupied since 2014. The two media organizations, NewsFront and SouthFront, have both been sanctioned by the U.S. government for trying to sow disinformation in the 2020 election on behalf of the Russian government. The U.S. government has said that the news organizations both have ties to Russian intelligence services, and had pushed false narratives about fraud in the 2020 election and about covid-19. Facebook took action against these services in 2020 for sowing disinformation.

Facebook also said it had notified its counterparts at Twitter and YouTube because it said it discovered that the disinformation network had also operated on their services as well on Telegram, and the Russian platforms Odnoklassniki and VK.

Facebook also said that it was enhancing privacy protections for citizens of Russia, including allowing people to lock their accounts and removing the ability to view and search people’s friends lists. The company had added these privacy protections for Ukrainians last week, and was now adding them for Russians in response to reports of targeting of civil society groups and protesters.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

More than 350 civilians have died and 1,684 have been wounded since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine four days ago, the Ukrainian government said Sunday.

The company also said that it had taken action against a hacking group called Ghostwriter, which had successfully targeted Ukrainian military, journalists, and other public officials. The hacking group typically targets people by sending malicious links to their email and hoping they will click on it, allowing the group to take over their social media profiles.

The company said it had detected attempts to get the compromised social media accounts to post YouTube videos portraying Ukrainian troops as weak and surrendering to Russia, including a video claiming to show Ukrainian soldiers coming out of a forest while flying a white flag of surrender.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Facebook’s services, which also include WhatsApp, continued to be blocked or slowed down over the weekend in Russia, causing users there to switch to Telegram, according to a person familiar with the situation in Russia, who declined to be named because of safety issues.

Netblocks, the civil society group which monitors Internet traffic worldwide, reported late Sunday that Facebook had been severely restricted by Russian Internet providers, making it so that content either no longer loads or loads extremely slowly, the group said. People can use special software to bypass some of the restrictions, Netblocks said, but most people do not have access to it.

Clegg tweeted Sunday that the Russian government was already “throttling our platform," preventing people from using the company’s services to “protest and organize against the war and as a source of independent information.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

He noted that the company had already restricted access to some Russian state-owned media organizations within Ukraine, at the request of the Ukrainian government, and that it was considering requests from additional governments to restrict Russian state-owned media as well.

The EU announced this weekend that it will ban the Russian state-backed channels RT and Sputnik in what the European Commission said was a move to block the organizations from spreading “lies to justify Putin’s war and to sow division in our union,” said European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen.

RT’s channel has over 7 million followers on Facebook.

On Sunday, Facebook’s former chief security officer Alex Stamos called on tech companies to take a stronger stance against Russian state media in response to the EU ban.