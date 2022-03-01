The iPhone maker said it has paused all product sales in Russia and last week stopped all exports into its sales channel in the country. Apple Pay and other services have been limited. RT News and Sputnik News are no longer available for download from the App Store outside Russia, it said.

Apple has also disabled both traffic and live incidents in Apple Maps in Ukraine as a safety and precautionary measure for Ukrainian citizens.

The comments came after late last week, Ukraine digital transformation minister Mykhailo Fedorov sent a letter to Apple chief executive Tim Cook, asking to stop supplying Apple services to Russia and to block the App Store within the country.

“But we need your support - in 2022, modern technology is perhaps the best answer to the tanks, multiple rocket launchers (hrad) and missiles,” he wrote in the letter.

Apple has long had a complicated relationship with Russia and other countries led by authoritarian regimes. In September, Apple gave into pressure from Roskomnadzor, the Russian censorship agency, when it removed a “Smart Voting” app in that country. The app helped voters opposed to Putin cast ballots in a way that would prevent splitting opposition support among multiple candidates and handing victory to the Putin candidate.

Apple’s decision to stand up to Putin Tuesday is a rare stance for a company that usually abides by local laws, even in countries where the application of the laws are criticized by human rights advocates.

In October 2019, during anti-China protests in Hong Kong, Apple removed the flag of Taiwan, a country China does not recognize, from the emoji offered in its keyboard and banned the media outlet Quartz, which had covered the protests. It also removed HKMap.live, which Hong Kong protesters had used to evade police officers. At the time, Apple spokesman Fred Sainz defended those moves, saying it had heard from police in Hong Kong that the app had been used to ambush police.

The nature of Apple’s business, which requires a physical presence in many places around the world, complicates things when it faces pressure to stand up to human rights abuses. For instance, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings, Apple is supplied by ten smelters in Russia, producing Gold, Tungsten and Tantalum used in products like the iPhone.

Apple isn’t the largest smartphone company in Russia. In the third quarter of 2021, it came in third with 15 percent of the market behind Samsung and Xiaomi, according to research firm IDC.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request from The Post.