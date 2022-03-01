Rocket Lab has already constructed a launchpad for its Electron rocket, a relatively diminutive vehicle at 59 feet tall that’s designed to launch small satellites. The Neutron rocket is more than twice as large, 131 feet tall, and capable of hoisting batches of satellites to orbit.
Virginia Space, which operates what’s called the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport, would kick $30 million into the deal, and the state’s Major Employment and Investment Project Approval Commission would make another $15 million available for the project.
Currently, Rocket Lab launches its Electron rocket from its facility in New Zealand. It has been waiting for approval from NASA to launch the small rocket from Wallops and hopes to get that approval soon.
Wallops is also home to Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket, which is used by NASA to fly cargo, supplies and science experiments to the International Space Station in launches that can be see across the Mid-Atlantic.
Neutron, which is intended to fly far more frequently, would put on quite a show. Not only would it take off from Wallops, but, like SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, is designed to fly back to Earth and land so that it could be refurbished and flown again. The Neutron rocket would fly back to its launch site. The company is targeting 2024 for the first flight.
In a statement, Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck said that Wallops’ “position on the Eastern Seaboard is the ideal location to support both Neutron’s expected frequent launch cadence and the rocket’s return-to-Earth capability.”