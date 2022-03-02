Google was one of the first major U.S. companies to send workers home in March 2020 and is seen as a corporate leader when it comes to workplace policies. The model of three days in-office and two days at home has been adopted by many other companies. Google has spent billions of dollars before and during the pandemic on massive offices in New York, London and Silicon Valley.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“We believe that most of our teams collaborating together in the office for part of the week, and having the flexibility to work from home for the rest, is what’s best for our products, customers, people and culture,” John Casey, Google’s vice president of global benefits, said in a letter to employees. Many workers have also applied and been granted the right to work fully remotely, Casey said.

The pandemic prompted a massive shift in where Google’s workforce lives and works. More than 14,000 Google workers around the world moved to a new office or went fully remote during the pandemic. Many of them left the Bay Area, where the company’s headquarters is, and spread out across the United States.