“As children and teens already grapple with issues of anxiety, social pressure, and depression, we cannot allow social media to further harm their physical health and mental wellbeing,” said Massachusetts state attorney general Maura Healey in a statement. “State attorneys general have an imperative to protect young people and seek more information about how companies like TikTok are influencing their daily lives.”
Healey is leading the investigation with attorneys general from California, Florida, Kentucky, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee and Vermont.
The probe was announced amid growing bipartisan scrutiny of the ways social media affects children and teens. President Biden spotlighted the issue during his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, saying it was time to improve privacy protections, ban targeted advertising to children and demand tech companies stop collecting their personal data.
“We must hold social media platforms accountable for the national experiment they’re conducting on our children for profit,” Biden said during Tuesday’s address.
Republicans and Democrats have signaled protections for children and teens online may be an area where they can work together, even in a partisan Congress. Last month, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) announced a bipartisan bill that would expand the controls parents have over how their children spend time online. And in California, a bipartisan pair of lawmakers introduced a bill modeled after British regulations, which require companies to design their products with children’s privacy in mind.
The probe reflects mounting political pressure on major social media companies, and the more aggressive role state attorneys general offices are playing across the country in addressing the power of tech giants and their influence over consumers’ lives.