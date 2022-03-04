“In light of the extraordinary circumstances, we’re pausing Google ads in Russia. The situation is evolving quickly, and we will continue to share updates when appropriate,” Google spokesperson Michael Aciman said in a statement.
As Russia presses deeper into Ukraine and world leaders respond with strict sanctions, corporations are beginning to cut off business in the country, too, responding to public pressure, requests from their employees, and legal requirements to follow the new sanctions.
Earlier this week, Google’s YouTube video service began blocking Russian state media channels in Europe, after requests from Ukrainian and European politicians, and the company has also offered to provide free services to Ukrainian government websites to protect them from cyberattacks.