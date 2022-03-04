Microsoft added that it was helping cybersecurity officials in Ukraine “defend against Russian attacks, including most recently a cyberattack against a major Ukrainian broadcaster.”
“Since the war began, we have acted against Russian positioning, destructive or disruptive measures against more than 20 Ukrainian government, IT and financial sector organizations,” Smith said. “We have also acted against cyberattacks targeting several additional civilian sites. We have publicly raised our concerns that these attacks against civilians violate the Geneva Convention.”
Smith’s statement concluded, “Like so many others, we stand with Ukraine in calling for the restoration of peace, respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and the protection of its people.”
