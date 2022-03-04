Microsoft is suspending all new sales of products and services in Russia, in a major addition to the flood of companies cutting ties over the invasion of Ukraine.

The company said it was also stopping “many aspects of our business in Russia in compliance with governmental sanctions decisions.”

“Like the rest of the world, we are horrified, angered and saddened by the images and news coming from the war in Ukraine and condemn this unjustified, unprovoked and unlawful invasion by Russia,” Microsoft President Brad Smith said in a statement.

Microsoft added that it was helping cybersecurity officials in Ukraine “defend against Russian attacks, including most recently a cyberattack against a major Ukrainian broadcaster.”

“Since the war began, we have acted against Russian positioning, destructive or disruptive measures against more than 20 Ukrainian government, IT and financial sector organizations,” Smith said. “We have also acted against cyberattacks targeting several additional civilian sites. We have publicly raised our concerns that these attacks against civilians violate the Geneva Convention.”

Smith’s statement concluded, “Like so many others, we stand with Ukraine in calling for the restoration of peace, respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and the protection of its people.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.