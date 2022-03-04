Russia, like most nations, is connected to the world by several backbone providers but Cogent is among its largest. Friday’s action, due to take affect at noon Eastern time, is likely to cause some disruptions and diminished performance in Russia, though it won’t be enough to knock the nation offline, say people familiar with the company’s actions, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss matters not yet public.
Cogent officials did not respond to requests for comment.
In a letter to one of Cogent’s Russian customers obtained by The Washington Post, the company wrote, “In light of the unwarranted and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Cogent is terminating all of your services effective at 5 p.m. GMT on March 4, 2022. The economic sanctions put in place as a result of the invasion and the increasingly uncertain security situation make it impossible for Cogent to continue to provide you with service. All Cogent-provided ports and IP address space will be reclaimed as of the termination date.”
Ukrainian officials have been lobbying American Internet companies to cut off services from Russia and also asked ICANN, the California-based nonprofit group that oversees aspect of Internet functionality worldwide, to suspend the main Russian Internet domain, .ru. On Wednesday ICANN rejected the request.
While Ukraine’s calls for curbs on online sources to Russian government propaganda have generated wide sympathy and some action by key American companies, the effort to cut off Russia from the Internet overall has generated significant backlash from digital rights advocates. They argue that isolating Russians from online services — and especially social media — deprives them of access to information about the war in Ukraine, leaving only government controlled media as the only sources of news.
