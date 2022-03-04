War in Ukraine: What you need to know

The latest: Russian forces seized a Ukrainian nuclear power plant after shelling sets it on fire early Friday, as Ukraine enters its second week of war against Putin’s invading forces.

The fight: Casualties are mounting as Russia advances and adopts siege tactics. France’s Macron talked with Putin on Thursday, and said “the worst is yet to come,” as Moscow is facing mounting allegations that it has used cluster and vacuum weapons.

Maps: Russia’s assault on Ukraine has been extensive with strikes and attacks across the entire country. Much of the Russian onslaught has focused on Kyiv, but the eastern city of Kharkiv — with 1.5 million residents — is also crucial.

The response: President Biden announced that the United States has closed its airspace to Russian aircraft, a move that came two days after Canada and the European Union issued similar restrictions. The closures have come alongside sweeping sanctions that have caused the Russian ruble to plunge.

How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.

