TikTok said Sunday that it will suspend both live-streaming and new content from Russia in response to Russia’s new “fake” news law, TikTok said on the video app’s official communications account on Twitter.

Russia’s new law, signed Friday by President Putin, bans what the country calls “fake” news about its military, including language that describes Russia’s attack of Ukraine as an “invasion,” under threat of a 15-year prison sentence.

“In light of Russia’s new ‘fake news’ law, we have no choice but to suspend live-streaming and new content to our video service while we review the safety implications of this law,” TikTok wrote on Twitter, noting that its in-app messaging would continue. “We will continue to evaluate the evolving circumstances in Russia to determine when we might fully resume our services with safety as our top priority.”