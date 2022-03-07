In the past two weeks, the attack group known as Fancy Bear, which is associated with Russia’s GRU military intelligence unit, launched several large phishing campaigns against users Ukr.net, a Ukrainian media organization, Google said. The emails came from compromised accounts and led targets to fake login pages.
Even more recently, in the days since Russia invaded Ukraine with logistical help from Belarus, a hacking group in Belarus known as Ghostwriter has used phishing to try to get credentials of Ukrainian government officials and members of the Polish military, Google said.
Ukraine has previously pointed to hacking attempts from both countries, but it had said little about the recent phishing attempts.
