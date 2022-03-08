Among the devices Apple is expected to reveal according to analysts is a new version of the iPhone SE, a smaller smartphone model the company uses to make newer chips and features available on a budget. (The last version Apple released started at $399 when it debuted in early 2020.)

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

According to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, updates may include support for 5G networks — a first for the company’s least expensive iPhones — as well as use of the A15 Bionic chipset currently found in Apple’s priciest smartphones. The catch: customers will reportedly have to live with the classic iPhone design, complete with a smaller screen, a single camera and, yes, a home button.

Still, some analysts say the new iPhone’s relatively retro look won’t stand in the way of sales. In a note to investors, Wedbush Securities managing director Daniel Ives suggests that 30 million iPhones SEs sold in the coming year would be a “conservative” estimate.

Apple may also announce a new version of the iPad Air which, like the iPhone SE, was last updated in 2020, according to Ives and other industry analysts. The iPad Air is expected to hold onto its status as the company’s mid-range tablet option, and may use the same processor found in the new budget iPhone.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The last time Apple introduced a refreshed iPad Air, the company took a slightly different approach. Instead of recycling a processor from an older product, Apple teased a brand new chipset that would later go on to be used in the following year’s iPhones. It’s possible the company may follow suit this year.

Apple may also unveil a new wave of Mac computers using processors of its own design. The company began using Apple silicon processors in late 2020 and has slowly revamped its line of desktops and laptops since, most recently with new versions of the MacBook Pro that revived fan-favorite features like MagSafe charging and SD card readers for photographers and creators. This time, industry observers expect Apple to update at least one of its computers with a more powerful chipset, though it’s not clear which model the company plans to show off first.

As always, expect Apple CEO Tim Cook to take a few minutes at the top of the event to address ongoing business and world issues. This year, that means there’s a chance Cook will address the war in Ukraine and his company’s relationship with Russia.