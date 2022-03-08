American technology and telecommunications companies have been cutting services in Russia ever since it invaded Ukraine. In the same period, Russia’s government has throttled or blocked popular U.S.-based services such as Twitter and Facebook while imposing new criminal penalties for news coverage that doesn’t follow the Kremlin’s strict censorship policies.
Lumen said in a statement posted to its website, “We decided to disconnect the network due to increased security risk inside Russia. We have not yet experienced network disruptions, but given the increasingly uncertain environment and the heightened risk of state action, we took this move to ensure the security of our and our customers’ networks, as well as the ongoing integrity of the global Internet.”
The company also downplayed its importance to the Russian market, saying, "The business services we provide are extremely small and very limited as is our physical presence. However, we are taking steps to immediately stop business in the region.”
Lumen said it had few customers within Russia, but telecommunications analysts said it has been one of Russia’s top two sources of data from international sources.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.