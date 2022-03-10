Certain credit cards (and even some debit cards) are all about giving people cash back on their purchases, but not everyone has one of those tucked away in their wallets.

What might make more sense is signing up for the services that offers cash back on purchases like fuel fill-ups. Apps like GetUpside and Trunow are two examples, though they take slightly different approaches.

Trunow is the simpler of the two in some ways: if you show up at a participating gas station, you can use the app to scan your receipt. Once you whiz through a (seemingly optional) survey, you get up to 1 percent of your purchase back as “points” that can be cashed out via PayPal once you hit a certain threshold. (Other services, like Checkout 51, rely on similar receipt-scanning tricks.)

The downside? PayPal takes about half of your withdrawals as a cut, though you can use the points at other participating retailers at their full value.

GetUpside is a little different — rather than just scanning a receipt for fuel you’ve already purchased, you have to “claim” cash-back offers at participating gas station chains. That means the whole thing requires a little planning upfront, though it has more options to receiving payouts.

These apps come with a few other catches: they can show you which gas stations nearby participate in their cash-back programs, but like GasBuddy, they rely on users to update prices when they go to fill up. Needless to say, not everyone bothers doing that. And not all local gas stations support these services at all — it’s mainly big chains that do — so you might have less luck trying to use them where you live.