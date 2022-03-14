If you bought the second-generation iPhone SE that debuted in 2020 or an iPhone 11 from 2019, there’s little reason to switch to this model unless your old phone is broken.

Busy people beware: While the new SE’s battery life should feel like an improvement from any older iPhone with a home button, the SE has the least long-lasting battery life of any new iPhone. On two different test days with a not-too-stressful load of calls, photos, emails and video streams, the SE died after 12 hours. Apple claims the SE can stream video for “up to” 10 hours, which is about the same as the iPhone 12 mini.