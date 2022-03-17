“MGM has a nearly century-long legacy of producing exceptional entertainment, and we share their commitment to delivering a broad slate of original films and television shows to a global audience,” said Mike Hopkins, senior vice president of Prime Video and Amazon Studios.
Earlier this week, European regulators approved the deal, saying that its investigation found the deal “would not significantly reduce competition” in relevant video markets.
FTC spokeswoman Betsy Lordan declined to comment on the deal and any communications to Amazon or MGM.