Amazon’s announcement came after a regulatory waiting period expired. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

“MGM has a nearly century-long legacy of producing exceptional entertainment, and we share their commitment to delivering a broad slate of original films and television shows to a global audience,” said Mike Hopkins, senior vice president of Prime Video and Amazon Studios.

Earlier this week, European regulators approved the deal, saying that its investigation found the deal “would not significantly reduce competition” in relevant video markets.

FTC spokeswoman Betsy Lordan declined to comment on the deal and any communications to Amazon or MGM.

The FTC has been navigating a surge in merger filings, and last year it said in a blog post that the law allows the agency to determine a merger is illegal even after the companies have merged. When it is unable to investigate deals by the regulatory deadline, the agency has sent letters to some companies warning them that the agency may later determine the deal was unlawful and that they’re proceeding with deals “at their own risk.”

Amazon’s acquisition of MGM comes amid mounting antitrust scrutiny of the tech giants. The FTC has an antitrust suit against Facebook, and the Justice Department has a lawsuit against Google. The D.C. attorney general brought an antitrust suit against Amazon last year, alleging that it is fixing prices through contract provisions with third-party sellers.