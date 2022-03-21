The iPhone maker powers millions’ of people’s daily work and personal lives, and people flocked online to share their frustrations with the services’ problems.

“The whole world is about to cry!” one user tweeted in response to the news.

Apple users can check the status of various Apple services by visiting the company’s status page.

Bloomberg reported the outages also briefly affected Apple’s internal services, preventing some corporate workers from accessing systems and retail workers from completing tasks.

The outages appeared to be resolving midday Monday, according to DownDetector, which tracks users’ reports of problems online.