Your router likely came with a default password. If you don’t change it to something distinct, hackers can punch it in remotely and access your network.

If you bought your own router, it probably came with a companion app where you can reset the password.

If you’re renting from your Internet service provider, you can still change your password online. Find the IP address printed somewhere on your router, its packaging or its manual. (It will be a set of four numbers separated by periods.) Type the IP address into the search bar of your Internet browser and hit go. That should take you to a page where you can choose to set a new password.

Go with a strong password you haven’t used anywhere else. Strong passwords have at least 12 characters as well as some numbers and special symbols, and they don’t connect directly to some easily-guessable aspect of your life. (So no pets’ names. And “password123” is off limits forever.)

