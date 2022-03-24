“Uber has a long history of partnering with the taxi industry to provide drivers with more ways to earn and riders with another transportation option,” said Andrew Macdonald, Uber’s senior vice president for mobility and business operations. “Our partnerships with taxis look different around the world, and we’re excited to team up with taxi software companies CMT and Curb, which will benefit taxi drivers and all New Yorkers.”

The company said it would launch the taxi offering later this spring, and riders will be able to match directly with a cab in the app. Riders can select the taxi option.

According to Uber’s website, the driver’s picture, vehicle information and arrival details will then show up in the app. Uber says riders will be charged through their payment method on file, meaning they would not have to wait for a traditional taxi meter to calculate their fare and pay at the end of the ride as usual.

The partnership was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Uber said integrating taxis is a way to give riders more options, expanding its ridership while also increasing reliability. The company faced a historic driver shortage stemming from the effects of covid-19 and the shift in the gig economy to food and grocery delivery.

The rising costs of operating a vehicle were expected to hit drivers hard again, though Uber said it had not seen any direct impacts from the increase in gas prices.

Uber recently added a 45 to 55 cent fuel surcharge to offset soaring gas prices from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.