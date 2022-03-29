A young girl singing “Let it Go” from Disney’s Frozen movie in a bomb shelter. A Ukrainian band in full combat gear offering to live-stream with pop star Ed Sheeran. And shots of civilians climbing on Russian tanks to brazenly wave the Ukrainian flag.

These videos and others have dominated social media feeds around the world since Russia began its invasion at the end of February and have helped fuel a global movement of Western support for Ukraine.

But how are so many people still online? Despite being attacked by a major military power with vaunted cyber capabilities, Ukraine’s Internet is still largely intact, allowing the millions of people who remain in the country to communicate, and giving the world a front-row seat to the devastating war.

Here’s how Ukraine has managed.