But a small, upstart independent union led by a former employee of the Staten Island warehouse mounted the first successful campaign to unionize Amazon workers, breaking many of the traditional organizing rules and relying on workers‘ momentum.

Story continues below advertisement

The vote could start a cascading effect on other Amazon warehouses, labor experts say, encouraging others to consider unionizing. That could transform the way the e-commerce giant conducts business and prioritizes the treatment of workers.

Advertisement

The final vote tally announced Friday was 2,654 in favor of the union vs. 2,131 opposed. The Amazon workers at the JFK8 warehouse on Staten Island will need to ratify a contract to become union members, the next step in an already lengthy process that former Amazon worker Chris Smalls began last year as leader of the Amazon Labor Union.

A separate union vote brought by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union in Bessemer, Ala., was tallied Thursday. The union failed to secure the vote, but it was close enough that the number of contested ballots that are still pending could change the result. The final result won’t be decided for weeks or months.

It was the second time that workers there voted, after an Amazon win was overturned last year when federal regulators found the company had improperly interfered.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Smalls will have another chance to organize a smaller Staten Island Amazon warehouse, which is holding a vote beginning April 25.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It has said it doesn’t “think unions are the best answer for our employees.” Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.

Nearly 150 Starbucks stores nationwide have filed for a union election since the first store in Buffalo filed in December 2021. (Video: James Cornsilk, Zoeann Murphy/The Washington Post, Photo: The Washington Post)

The win at the e-commerce giant is a major turning point for U.S. labor, which has seen a handful of key wins for unionization since the beginning of the pandemic. America has entered a period of unusually tight labor markets that many economists believe have given workers newfound power to demand higher wages and conditions from their employers.

Story continues below advertisement

Federal data has shown an astounding number of job openings nationally — more than 11 million, as of February — while the number of Americans changing jobs has also hit records. Employers have also added a record 7 million jobs over the past year as the economy rebounds from the coronavirus, accelerated by trillions of dollars in government spending and low interest rates.

Advertisement

The victory of the Amazon workers helps underscore that point for supporters of the hot economy unleashed by government policy.

“People aren’t really talking enough about how this is becoming something of a seller’s market, as far as labor is concerned. This is one of the best chances to raise the standards of living for the working class in a long time — and that’s part of what’s making these union drives possible,” said Robert Hockett, a public policy expert at Cornell University.

“We’re seeing a renewed battle between capital and labor — between shareholders and workers — in the coming years,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Amazon has proved an elusive target for organizing efforts for years. Rapid turnover at the warehouses and Amazon’s union busting make it difficult to win elections at the huge warehouses employing thousands of people.

Advertisement

But labor unions have been prioritizing efforts at the giant company, whose workforce and footprint expands each year. The company now has 1.1 million employees in the United States.

“We don’t want Amazon’s model to become the model for the future of work,” RWDSU president Stuart Appelbaum said. The union will fight on, he added at a news conference after the vote tally in Alabama on Thursday.

The Teamsters’ general president, Sean O’Brien, also said Thursday that the powerful union is making organizing Amazon workers one of its targets. The union, which represents many UPS drivers and warehouse workers, thinks it is well-positioned to represent similar jobs at Amazon.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s the biggest threat to workers around the country, not just in the parcel delivery business,” he said in an interview.

The Amazon Labor Union’s success adds to new momentum for worker-led unionization. Several Starbucks locations across the country have formed unions in efforts that were nearly entirely worker-driven, and the movement is spreading through the coffee chain’s shops.

Advertisement

That kind of worker-fueled energy is probably what Amazon needs if the company will ever be unionized on a large scale, said John Logan, chair of the Labor and Employment Studies department at San Francisco State University. Because Amazon has so many warehouses, often employing thousands of people each, and is building more every month, the unionization momentum would have to be massive to overtake Amazon’s growth and power.

Story continues below advertisement

Unionizing Amazon cannot just come from labor unions organizing one warehouse at a time, Logan said. It will take a spark that “sort of takes on a life of its own,” he said. He said the ALU ran the “campaign of the century.”

Meanwhile, in D.C., the Amazon union drive poses both an opportunity and a challenge for White House officials who have made a priority of reversing the decades-long decline in American union density. President Biden has vowed to be America’s “most pro-union president,” but the fate of the labor movement under his administration remains unclear.

Advertisement

Despite the win on Friday and vocal support from some workers, unionizing Amazon nationwide will be a huge challenge. The company has spent years fending off efforts to organize its workers, and its depth of resources to fight votes and offer pay that sometimes edges out competitors makes it a formidable opponent to unions.

Story continues below advertisement

Overall, union membership rates declined in 2021, the first year of Biden’s presidency, falling to its 2019 rate. (That was partly because nonunion workers were the most likely to lose their jobs during the pandemic in 2020, and then recover them in 2021, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.)

White House officials say they have taken several key measures that have helped bolster workers’ bargaining power. Perhaps their most consequential move was the appointment of Jennifer Abruzzo, a labor advocate, as general counsel of the National Labor Relations Board, as well as the appointment of other labor-friendly advocates to the NLRB. Abruzzo oversees about 500 attorneys at the NLRB and has set standards to ensure that the agency prosecutes companies that violate worker rights to collectively bargain.

Biden has also spoken out regularly about the importance of worker unions and criticized Kellogg’s over reports that it planned to replace striking workers. The White House routinely hosts labor leaders for meetings with the president and senior administration officials, and a White House task force led in part by Vice President Harris is preparing policies aimed at increasing union membership and worker power.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Abruzzo’s appointment represents workers’ rights and the Biden White House at the finest — she makes a difference everyday by supporting collective bargaining. That’s been huge,” said Larry Cohen, former president of the Communications Workers of America.

Faiz Shakir, who served as the manager of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) campaign and has been pressing the White House privately to amplify its support for union drives, said Biden should invite the Starbucks or Amazon workers leading the union drive to the White House, much as he does routinely for the CEOs of leading corporations.

“There’s still a lot of room for the administration to speak up on behalf of Amazon workers, REI workers, Starbucks workers. All this administration has to do is say it sees these workers and applauds them — and they’re not doing it,” Shakir said.

Advertisement

The White House rejected that the administration had not welcomed labor advocates, pointing to a recent meeting of the president with dozens of top labor officials and organizers.

At Amazon, the company’s treatment of workers during the pandemic proved a tipping point. Many workers complained, especially in the early months of the pandemic, about unsafe working conditions and the spread of the coronavirus. These complaints were the impetus for the two unionization votes in Bessemer and Staten Island.

Amazon implemented increased precautions and on-site testing, but in the years since, some provisions to encourage workers, including a hazard pay bump, were discontinued.

“For a lot of people, it’s pay because cost of living in New York is very high. We need longer breaks; we need more time off,” Connor Spence, an Amazon worker on Staten Island and an organizer with the Amazon Labor Union there, said last week. “We want to turn it into a good middle-class job that you can stay at long-term.”

In Bessemer, Ala., workers contacted the RWDSU in 2020, similarly concerned about coronavirus conditions at the large warehouse. Workers there rejected the union effort last year by a wide margin, but the NLRB overturned those results when it decided Amazon had improperly interfered in the election, leading to a redo election this year.

Smalls said he saw the past two years as an opportunity to organize Amazon. Smalls formed the independent Amazon Labor Union after he was fired from the company in early 2020. His campaign has the benefit of having an insider view of the workings of Amazon, he has said.

He was fired after complaining publicly about the coronavirus safety procedures at Amazon. At the time, he said he was fired in retaliation for his comments. The company said it terminated him for after he ignored a request from his manager to stay home because of his contact with a worker who tested positive for the coronavirus.

He has proved a strong advocate for workers since, bringing on several current workers as union organizers and hosting rallies and events to call for worker rights. He has also rankled Amazon — and once, the company called the police to have him reported for trespassing on the warehouse grounds. (Smalls was arrested, and Amazon said at the time that he had been warned several times against trespassing.)

To file for the vote, the ALU collected signatures from about 30 percent of the Amazon workers, the required threshold campaigns need to meet in many cases. But labor organizers typically try to secure 70 percent or more, based on the assumption they will probably lose votes because of turnover and union busting.

Smalls’s strategy proved effective, however. There were 4,785 total valid votes cast, in addition to 67 ballots that were contested and 17 votes that were voided. In all, 8,325 workers were eligible to vote, making turnout more than 57 percent.

Smalls, who was in the room observing the vote, turned to the camera after the final vote count was read and held up his hands in celebration.