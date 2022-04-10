Elon Musk no longer joining Twitter’s board, in a major reversal

SAN FRANCISCO — Elon Musk is not joining Twitter’s board after all, a reversal following last week’s revelation that he had become Twitter’s largest shareholder — and had received a subsequent appointment to the panel.
Elon has decided not to join our board. I sent a brief note to the company, sharing with you all here. pic.twitter.com/lfrXACavvk— Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 11, 2022
Musk, the bombastic and outspoken Tesla CEO, amassed a 9.2 percent stake in the company with transactions dating to Jan. 31.