Future of Transportation
The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Technology

Elon Musk no longer joining Twitter’s board, in a major reversal

Twitter said last week he would join the board of the social media platform after amassing a 9.2 percent stake in the company.

By Faiz Siddiqui
Today at 11:27 p.m. EDT|Updated today at 11:39 p.m. EDT
By Faiz Siddiqui
Today at 11:27 p.m. EDT|Updated today at 11:39 p.m. EDT
Loading...
Elon Musk, pictured during the SolarCity trial on July 13, 2021, will not be joining the Twitter board after all, according to a statement from Twitter's CEO Sunday night. (Al Drago/Bloomberg)

SAN FRANCISCO — Elon Musk is not joining Twitter’s board after all, a reversal following last week’s revelation that he had become Twitter’s largest shareholder — and had received a subsequent appointment to the panel.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced the news in a tweet Sunday night.

“Elon’s appointment to the board was to become officially effective 4/9, but Elon shared that same morning he will no longer be joining the board,” Agrawal wrote. “I believe this is for the best.”

Musk, the bombastic and outspoken Tesla CEO, amassed a 9.2 percent stake in the company with transactions dating to Jan. 31.

Loading...