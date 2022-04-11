Help Desk Quick Fix: How to back up your phone before you lose it

The more time you spend fussing with the gadgets, apps and services in your life, the less you get to spend actually living it.
Our first installment deals with an important topic most people don’t spend enough time thinking about: backing up the data stored on your smartphone. Maybe you’re finally treating yourself to a new phone and want to pick up right where you left off. Or maybe you want to make sure you never lose any precious photos, which happens far more frequently than anyone likes to admit. No matter the reason, it’s crucial that you make sure all the essential data on your phone is saved somewhere else just in case.
And that’s just the start. We’ll continue to create these guides for the other facets of technology we cover, from your data and privacy to the ethical issues our products, apps and services present. Most of all, we want to help you figure out how to fix the tech issues that haunt you.
If you’ve run into a tech quandary, let us know by sending an email to yourhelpdesk@washpost.com or submitting your issue through this form. We’re here to help — just let us know how.
Help Desk: Making tech work for you
Help Desk is a destination built for readers looking to better understand and take control of the technology used in everyday life.
Go deeper: Tech in Your Life | Tech at Work | Your Data and Privacy | Internet Access | What’s New | Ethical Issues
Data and Privacy: A guide to every privacy setting you should change now. We have gone through the settings for the most popular (and problematic) services to give you recommendations. Google | Amazon | Facebook | Venmo | Apple | Android
Ask a question: Send the Help Desk your personal technology questions.