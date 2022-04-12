Apple CEO escalates fight over App Store regulation in rare D.C. speech

Apple CEO Tim Cook went on the offensive against efforts to regulate the App Store in a rare public speech on Tuesday, warning that proposed legislation intended to improve competition could “undermine” the privacy and security protections on the company’s products. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The remarks amounted to Cook’s most visible efforts to date to fight legislation that would fundamentally loosen the iPhone maker’s grip on app downloads — forcing Apple to overhaul a key line of business. In the Washington D.C. speech, the CEO leveraged Apple’s image as a privacy-friendly tech giant, arguing that the proposals would allow app makers to circumvent the App Store’s privacy and security protections, leaving people with insecure apps or malware on their devices.

“Taking away a more secure option will leave users with less choice, not more,” he said.

For months Cook, Apple lobbyists and industry trade groups have made similar arguments in private phone calls and letters to Washington lawmakers and their staffs. But the CEO used his keynote speaking slot at a conference in Congress’s backyard to escalate the fight, bringing greater public attention to Apple’s attack on the legislation.

Advertisement

Tech companies are growing increasingly wary of bipartisan efforts in Congress to pass legislation to expand competition in Silicon Valley, after a bipartisan investigation in 2020 concluded that Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google engaged in anti-competitive, monopoly-style tactics. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Senators have advanced two bills — The American Innovation and Choice Online Act and The Open App Markets Act — that could force major changes to Apple’s App Store. Cook’s remarks come as the company faces antitrust scrutiny from regulators both in the United States and in Europe, and as it is embroiled in legal battles with app developers, including the maker of Fortnite, Epic Games.

For years, Apple has attempted to distance itself from the scandals embroiling its tech industry peers by burnishing its reputation on privacy, touting its investments in encryption and tools that have forced greater transparency around developers’ data collection. Cook cashed in on those efforts in Tuesday’s speech, calling on privacy professionals at the conference to join Apple in its fight against competition legislation. He aimed to illustrate the battles over tech regulation as a debate over fundamental human rights, arguing that people cannot accept a loss of privacy.

Advertisement

“It is privacy that lets us be and become ourselves without being afraid that our every move will be seen, recorded or leaked,” he said.

During congressional debates on the legislation, Apple’s privacy and security arguments have resonated with some lawmakers, particularly those hailing from its California home state.

But some security experts have pushed back on Apple’s claims that the legislation would put consumer’s privacy and security at risk, notably the technologist Bruce Schneier. And a Washington Post review last year found that scams are hiding in plain sight in the App Store. Of the 1,000 highest-grossing apps on the App Store, nearly 2 percent are scams, The Post reported.

GiftOutline Gift Article