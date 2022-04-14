Elon Musk launches hostile takeover bid of Twitter

Placeholder while article actions load

Elon Musk has launched a hostile takeover bid of Twitter — promising to “unlock” its “extraordinary potential” as a private company — in the latest twist in a stunning multweek saga. In a securities filing dated Wednesday, the billionaire tech CEO proposed $54.20 a share for the social media giant, calling it his "best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder.”

The hostile takeover bid comes after a wild two weeks between Musk and Twitter, which was full of head fakes and at least one lawsuit.

The company’s share price closed on Wednesday at around $46 per share but it was up 10 percent in premarket trading Thursday morning. If Musk decided to unload his shares, it could send the company’s stock price sharply lower.

Through the course of this year, Musk quietly acquired 9.2 percent of the shares of Twitter, suddenly becoming its largest shareholder. Musk is a prolific Twitter user but also a frequent critic, and in late March he suggested in a tweet that he was considering launching his own social media company.

On April 5, Twitter surprised employees and investors by announcing that it was appointing Musk to its board of directors.

He was supposed to start his new position on April 9, a role that outraged some employees and led Twitter chief executive Parag Agrawal to announce that Musk would join employees for an “ask me anything” event.

The company disclosed several days ago, however, that Musk wouldn’t join the board after all. Joining the board would have “handcuffed” him from fully acquiring the company, according to an email CFRA equity researcher Angelo Zino.

Over the weekend, Musk unloaded a series of sharply barbed tweets at the company, acting more as a bomb-throwing critic than as a board member.

At 6:33 a.m. Pacific on Saturday, Musk asked “Is Twitter dying?” He continued tweeting as the weekend went on, questioning Twitter’s most popular users, its San Francisco headquarters and its process for authenticating accounts. Before he was done, he made a lewd joke about removing the “W” from the company’s name.

Musk’s hostile takeover bid met mixed reactions from Twitter’s users Thursday morning. Fred Wilson, a New York-based venture capitalist, said Twitter is “too important” to be owned and controlled by a single person.

“The opposite should be happening,” Wilson tweeted. “Twitter should be decentralized as a protocol that powers an ecosystem of communication products and services.”

Tech industry analyst Dan Ives said he suspects Musk will succeed in his bid to acquire Twitter, although questions remain around financing, regulations, and balancing Musk’s time between his two other companies, SpaceX and Tesla.

“The next step will be Twitter’s Board officially reviewing the Musk filing/letter and then it’s get-out-the-popcorn time as we expect many twists and turns in the weeks ahead as Twitter and Musk walk down this marriage path,” Ives wrote in a note to investors.

Reed Albergotti and Faiz Siddiqui contributed to this report.

