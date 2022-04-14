What is going on with Elon Musk and Twitter?

Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, has made a bid to buy social media site Twitter after weeks of back-and-forth with the company.
Musk offered to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share, valuing the company at about $43 billion. The billionaire said he believes the company has the “potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe.”
Musk is best known for being an electric car innovator and space enthusiast, so how did we get to this point?
Elon Musk launches hostile takeover bid for Twitter
