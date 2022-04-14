Technology

What is going on with Elon Musk and Twitter?

The billionaire made a bid to buy the company this week

By Rachel Lerman
Today at 1:18 p.m. EDT
Billionaire Elon Musk has made a bid to buy Twitter. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, has made a bid to buy social media site Twitter after weeks of back-and-forth with the company.

Musk offered to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share, valuing the company at about $43 billion. The billionaire said he believes the company has the “potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe.”

Musk is best known for being an electric car innovator and space enthusiast, so how did we get to this point?

Elon Musk launches hostile takeover bid for Twitter

