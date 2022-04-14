House lawmakers launch investigation of face-scan contractor ID.me

House lawmakers on Thursday launched an investigation into the efficacy and security of the identity verification contractor ID.me, after government agencies’ use of the software to identify people accessing tax records and unemployment assistance led to a rapid expansion of facial recognition in everyday American life. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In a sweeping ten-page letter addressed to ID.me chief executive Blake Hall, lawmakers requested that the company turn over detailed records about its contracts with federal, state and local governments, as well as answer questions about how it investigates potential inaccuracies in its systems. Lawmakers write that they have “serious concerns” about ten federal agencies and 30 state governments contracting with ID.me, given questions about the accuracy of the facial recognition service and reports of long delays in using the service to access pandemic assistance.

The letter, which was viewed exclusively by The Washington Post, was co-authored by leaders of the House Oversight Committee, which oversees potential abuse of taxpayer dollars, and the House select subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis. The joint effort reflects lawmakers’ concerns about government use of the software: The IRS used ID.me to enable taxpayers to access their records, while states used the service to verify the identities of people seeking pandemic unemployment assistance.

Carolyn B. Maloney, the chair of the House Oversight Committee, said in a statement that she hopes the investigation leads to “more transparency and accountability” in the government’s use of facial recognition.

“Without clear rules of the road, agencies will continue to turn to companies like ID.me, which heightens the risk that essential services will not be equitably provided to Americans, or will be outright denied, and that their biometric data won’t be properly safeguarded,” the New York Democrat said.

The investigation follows a series of stories in The Post raising concerns about the system’s accuracy, technical errors and long delays.

There is no federal law regulating the use of facial recognition, or how the technology should be secured to protect privacy. The House probe marks an escalation of years of controversy over the government’s growing reliance on facial recognition, which boiled over earlier this year after the IRS said it would require Americans to scan their faces to access their tax accounts.

Government agencies have been increasingly relying on facial recognition despite warnings from the General Services Administration that the technology is ridden with too many problems to justify its use. The House held hearings in 2019 highlighting bipartisan concern over facial recognition, but efforts to pass legislation restricting its use have largely stalled.

Following complaints from members of Congress, taxpayers and privacy advocates, the agency walked back its plans, announcing it would “transition away” from using the service. ID.me subsequently said it would drop the facial recognition requirement for all federal and state agencies.

ID.me and the IRS did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The lawmakers’ letter to ID.me underscores how little is known about the scale of governments’ facial recognition use and the accuracy of the services. Lawmakers requested that the company report how many people completed the ID.me process to authenticate their identity to access government services, and how many were rejected. The letter also asks for the average wait time using the service, and details about the companies’ retention of biometric data related to government contracts.

In February, the company said that the 73 million people who had used its service would be able to delete their selfie or photo data.

The lawmakers’ letter also reflects their ongoing concerns about the company’s contracts with the IRS. Maloney in February sent a letter to the IRS, revealing that the agency directed 7 million people to the facial recognition vendor and demanded answers about how the agency would help people in deleting their data, and how much it would cost for the IRS to terminate its $86 million contract with ID.me.

In a response viewed by The Post, the IRS said that it would require ID.me to delete all selfies and face videos it had received by March 11, and would not notify users about this process. The agency did not indicate any plans to terminate its contract with ID.me, noting that its contract allows for that without additional costs.

Lawmakers also say that there are equity issues with requiring ID.me to access key government services — especially for older and low-income people who may not have access to a smartphone or laptop, and may need government assistance most urgently. As of 2021, about 15% of American adults did not own a smartphone, and 23% did not own a desktop or laptop computer, according to data the letter cites from Pew.

“The ID.me process creates disproportionate obstacles for older individuals who may face challenges using new technology, residents of rural and low-income areas without high-speed Internet access, and households that share technological devices for school, remote work, or job hunting.”

