Five reasons it will be hard for Elon Musk to buy Twitter

1 His money is tied up

The world’s richest person might not have the money to buy Twitter. Much of Musk’s wealth — about $251 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index — is tied up in Tesla and SpaceX ownership, companies where he serves as CEO.

According to a Bloomberg analysis, Musk has about $3 billion in liquid assets — leaving him about $40 billion short of his proposed purchase price.

Still, he has options to get the money, said Dan Ives, an analyst with Wedbush Securities. Musk could structure part of the money as debt financing, and then use his Tesla stock as collateral to get loans for the rest from banks, Ives said.

He could also sell Tesla shares, but selling too much could risk the stability of his companies’ stock prices.

“I mean, I could technically afford it,” Musk said during a live interview at a TED conference Thursday.