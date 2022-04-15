Twitter adopts ‘poison pill’ intended to thwart Elon Musk’s takeover bid

Placeholder while article actions load

The plan, known as a “shareholder rights plan” seeks to insulate shareholders against Musk’s efforts as the largest individual shareholder to amass an exponentially bigger stake in Twitter.

SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter is rebuffing Elon Musk’s hostile takeover bid, the company announced Friday, adopting a plan known as a “poison pill” that would seek to thwart the Tesla CEO from becoming the owner of the social media network.

“The Rights Plan will reduce the likelihood that any entity, person or group gains control of Twitter through open market accumulation without paying all shareholders an appropriate control premium or without providing the Board sufficient time to make informed judgments and take actions that are in the best interests of shareholders,” Twitter said in a news release.