Apple retail employees in Atlanta plan to file for union

Placeholder while article actions load

An Apple retail store in Atlanta plans to file for unionization Wednesday, according to an employee who works in the store, making it the first of the iPhone maker’s locations to undertake an official attempt to unionize. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The store, in the Cumberland Mall, has been gathering support for unionization for months, according to an employee at the store working to organize the effort and others familiar with the effort.

The Washington Post first reported in February that several Apple retail stores around the country are in various stages of unionization efforts. On Saturday, The Post reported that the Apple retail location at Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan was gathering signatures for support of a unionization effort.

The Post has spoken with several other stores that are planning to unionize but has agreed to withhold the details until the stores have made their intentions publicly known because the stores fear Apple will interfere with the efforts.

Advertisement

An Apple spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In response to the unionization efforts, Apple has said that “we are fortunate to have incredible retail team members and we deeply value everything they bring to Apple. We are pleased to offer very strong compensation and benefits for full time and part time employees, including health care, tuition reimbursement, new parental leave, paid family leave, annual stock grants and many other benefits.”

The Communications Workers of America, a union working with the employees in Atlanta, did not respond to requests for comment.

News of the store’s plans to officially file for a union election Wednesday was first reported by Bloomberg News.

GiftOutline Gift Article