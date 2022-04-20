Union withdraws petition for vote at Amazon warehouse in New Jersey

A union has withdrawn a petition to hold an election at an Amazon warehouse in New Jersey, just a day after qualifying to hold a vote.
But the unionization efforts at a small delivery center in Bayonne, N.J., are on hold.
Steven Kern, a lawyer for the International Brotherhood of Trade Unions, said in an email Tuesday that the union would withdraw its application. Kern did not offer details on why the union decided not to pursue the petition.
The National Labor Relations Board confirmed that the union has filed to withdraw its petition.
Labor experts have suggested that the successful vote on Staten Island could lead to more organizing efforts at warehouses across the country. Workers at a second, smaller warehouse on Staten Island will vote on whether to join the Amazon Labor Union next week.