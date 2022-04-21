Obama says tech companies have made democracy more vulnerable

Placeholder while article actions load

PALO ALTO, Calif. — Shortly after Donald Trump was elected in 2016, then-President Barack Obama pulled Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg aside at a conference to warn him about the threat of political disinformation and fake news. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In the years that followed, Obama said relatively little about the threat of disinformation, preferring to keep a low political profile in his post-presidency.

But in recent months, the former president has started to turn disinformation into a signature issue for his public life after office, embarking on a campaign to warn the public about the harm caused by falsehoods online and the social media algorithms that spread them.

In a lengthy speech at Stanford University on Thursday, the former president said he felt that “one of the biggest reasons for democracy’s weakening is the profound change in how we communicate and consume information.”

Obama connected Russia’s war in Ukraine and the rise of autocrats around the world to public skepticism of democratic institutions fueled in part by the splintering of information and audiences online.

“Our new information ecosystem is turbocharging some of humanity’s worst impulses,” he said, noting that years ago, a person in rural Texas wouldn’t be impacted by events in a known gay neighborhood in San Francisco because you “wouldn’t know what was going on.”

He said this predicament was the result of “very specific choices” by tech companies, that, “intentionally or not have made democracies more vulnerable.”

He lamented false information peddled about the coronavirus vaccines and public health measures designed to curb the virus. “People are dying from misinformation,” he said.

Disinformation emerged as a public issue during the 2016 presidential election. Reports surfaced about Macedonian teenagers pushing out sensational fake news on online services such as Facebook, along with stories that Russia was attempting to tilt the election toward Trump.

It was at this time that Obama first pulled Zuckerberg aside to issue the private warning at a conference in Lima, Peru, The Washington Post reported at the time.

The following year, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter acknowledged the results of internal investigations showing that Russian operatives sowed disinformation to millions of people in the runup to the 2016 contest.

Russia never stopped trying to influence the U.S. political landscape, but during the Trump years, Silicon Valley companies got savvier about cutting off disinformation operations on their services, even as a disinformation-for-hire industry proliferated around the world.

During the coronavirus pandemic and the 2020 presidential election, domestic disinformation — and the role it played in causing societal polarization — became an even bigger threat to democracy than efforts by foreign powers, say researchers and experts.

Anti-vaccine activists, extremists affiliated with QAnon, and others twisted basic facts about the public health during the pandemic to millions of people. Supporters of Trump, backed by an online army, pushed the falsehood that the election was stolen. The disinformation campaign contributed to the Jan. 6 insurrection last year.

At a recent conference on disinformation organized by the University of Chicago and The Atlantic, Obama said he was deeply concerned about the erosion of civil, democratic discourse online and called for regulation of the tech industry.

“Part of the reason it’s hard to bring about change is because we live in a media environment that elevates falsehoods as much as truths, and divides people as much as it brings them together,” Obama tweeted this month.

