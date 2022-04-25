Why does Elon Musk want to buy Twitter?

Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter, once thought of as a longshot, now seems all-buy-likely as the company’s board reportedly nears a deal with the billionaire.
Musk has offered $54.20 per share for Twitter, and outlined his plan to secure $46.5 billion to finance his deal. Twitter’s shares spiked Monday morning on reports that the company could be nearing a deal with Musk.
So why does the world’s richest person, who already leads electric car company Tesla and aerospace company SpaceX, want to buy the social media company?
Here’s what he’s said about his plan and how fast he could change things at the popular app.