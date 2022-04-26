What will Elon Musk’s deal mean for Twitter? Ask The Post.

Elon Musk — the world’s richest man — struck a deal to acquire Twitter for $44 billion on Monday, giving him control of the highly influential social media site.
Some of Twitter’s more than 5,000 employees reacted to the news with shock and dismay. A central concern was that Musk would try to break down safeguards to protect everyday users that workers have built over many years. The deal still needs to be finalized and the process could take weeks or months.
What questions do you have about Musk’s deal to acquire Twitter? Post reporters Douglas MacMillan, Faiz Siddiqui and Rachel Lerman are going to respond at 3 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday.
Send us your question below.
Teddy Amenabar, an editor on The Post's audience team, produced this Q&A.
