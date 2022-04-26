What will Elon Musk’s deal mean for Twitter? Ask The Post.

Placeholder while article actions load

Elon Musk — the world’s richest man — struck a deal to acquire Twitter for $44 billion on Monday, giving him control of the highly influential social media site. Ahead of the agreement, Musk said he sees Twitter as essential to the functioning of a democracy. In a news release announcing the deal, Musk called Twitter “the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.” Even though Twitter serves as a sounding board for political leaders and experts across industries, other social platforms, like Facebook and Tik Tok, outrank Twitter by number of total users.

Some of Twitter’s more than 5,000 employees reacted to the news with shock and dismay. A central concern was that Musk would try to break down safeguards to protect everyday users that workers have built over many years. The deal still needs to be finalized and the process could take weeks or months.

