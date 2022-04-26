From quitting to blocking: How to protect yourself on Musk’s Twitter

The month since Elon Musk took over Twitter has been a roller coaster for the social network’s millions of daily active users. With chaotic layoffs, a failed attempt to launch a new verification service and a surge in hate speech, the fate of Twitter has felt uncertain.
Some people have announced their intentions to decamp to competing services, while others stay to see what will happen next. Whether they stay or go, Twitter users are wondering what a Musk-owned platform will mean for online harassment, misinformation and democracy. More immediately, they are worried about the their own data on the service, backing up or deleting their accounts, or staying safe while sticking around.
If you’re concerned about your Twitter account, we have gathered some of the most important things you can (and can’t) do right now.