Elon Musk is found not liable in trial over Tesla’s SolarCity acquisition

SAN FRANCISCO — Elon Musk did not breach his fiduciary duty to Tesla when the company acquired solar power firm SolarCity, a Delaware Chancery Court judge ruled on Wednesday. The decision was delivered in a 132-page opinion. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In his opinion, judge Joseph R. Slights III wrote, “my verdict is for the defense on all claims.”

Tesla shareholders alleged Musk was acting in his own interest with the purchase, rather than that of the electric vehicle company, now the world’s most valuable carmaker.

Musk himself had taken the stand in the suit last summer, defending Tesla’s decision to buy the solar firm when he put the deal in terms of the planet’s future.

Tesla acquired SolarCity for $2.6 billion in 2016. Musk at the time owned a large portion of SolarCity, which was run by two of his cousins.

This story will be updated.

