What to do if you lose your phone and can’t access your accounts

Remotely lock that phone

Sometimes, services will try verifying your identity by sending a code in an email to an address they have on file. That can be convenient if your phone goes missing, since you probably won’t have too much trouble reading an email in a Web browser. But if someone managed to grab your phone while it’s still unlocked, those emails might be visible to them too.

Advertisement

If that lost device is a smartphone, there’s a quick way to prevent anyone from prying: Lock it down when you notice it’s missing. That will force whoever has your phone to punch in whatever PIN code or password you’ve already set up before they can access any of your data. Here’s how to do it.

For an Android phone

Go to Android.com/find and sign into your Google account

Select the lost phone

Click “Secure Device” to lock the phone and sign out of the Google account

Add an optional message and phone number for anyone who finds it

For an iPhone

Go to iCloud.com and sign into your Apple account

If you have access to another Apple device, type in the verification code. If not, click the “Find iPhone” at the bottom of the screen

Click “All Devices” and select the phone you want to lock down

Click “Lost Mode”

Once you get into these specific settings for your smartphone, you’re also given access to the nuclear option: remotely erasing your phone entirely so there are no juicy accounts and saved passwords for anyone to even pry into.

For Android phones, follow the steps above and click “Erase Device” instead of “Secure Device.” For iPhones, follow those same steps and click “Erase iPhone” instead of “Lost Mode.” No matter which phone you use, you’ll be asked to confirm your choice one last time before the remote wipe begins.