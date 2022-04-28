Amazon shares plunge as pandemic sales boom wanes

Placeholder while article actions load

Amazon posted its first quarterly loss in seven years Thursday, sending its stock tumbling more than 10 percent in after-hours trading. The Seattle e-commerce giant’s earnings also posted a 7 percent revenue increase, slower than normal for the huge company. People flocked to Amazon to buy home goods, entertainment items and pretty much everything else during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, causing the company’s sales to boom.

But now that many businesses have opened back up and people are venturing outside their homes more and more, that boom is starting to wane. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

The company lost $3.8 billion during the quarter, which includes a $7.6 billion loss from Amazon’s investment in electric car maker Rivian. Amazon said last year it owned a 20 percent stake in the smaller company. Rivian’s shares have plunged this year.

Amazon said it expects lower sales than analysts were hoping for in its current second quarter, pointing again to the post-pandemic effect.

Amazon, like many large companies, has been dealing with business challenges caused by supply chain crunches, higher fuel and labor costs and the impact of the war in Ukraine.

CEO Andy Jassy referred to the war and the pandemic as bringing “unusual growth and challenges” in a statement. He also said the company, which has been expanding its warehouses significantly in the past two years, will now focus on boosting productivity and “cost efficiencies.”

“This may take some time, particularly as we work through ongoing inflationary and supply chain pressures, but we see encouraging progress on a number of customer experience dimensions, including delivery speed performance as we’re now approaching levels not seen since the months immediately preceding the pandemic in early 2020,” he said.

Amazon is facing another challenge on the labor front — its warehouse workers in Staten Island voted this month to form the first Amazon union in the U.S. A second warehouse nearby is voting this week on whether to join them. Amazon has strongly opposed the unions.

