Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter ban on Donald Trump

SAN FRANCISCO — Elon Musk said he would reverse Twitter’s ban on former president Donald Trump.
“I think it was a morally bad decision to be clear and foolish in the extreme,” he said.
He added: "I do think it was not correct to ban Donald trump I think that was a mistake … It alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice.”
Twitter banned Trump in the wake of the Jan. 6 riots, citing the risk of further violence.
