Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter ban on Donald Trump

SAN FRANCISCO — Elon Musk said he would reverse Twitter’s ban on former president Donald Trump. Musk, the Tesla CEO who is soon to own Twitter, said it was a mistake for the website to ban the former president. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight What Elon Musk has said about Twitter Musk spoke virtually at a Future of the Car event hosted by the Financial Times.

“I think it was a morally bad decision to be clear and foolish in the extreme,” he said.

He added: "I do think it was not correct to ban Donald trump I think that was a mistake … It alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice.”

Twitter banned Trump in the wake of the Jan. 6 riots, citing the risk of further violence.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

