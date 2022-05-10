Future of Transportation
The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Technology

Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter ban on Donald Trump

Musk spoke virtually at a Future of the Car event hosted by the Financial Times.

By Faiz Siddiqui
Today at 1:35 p.m. EDT|Updated today at 1:42 p.m. EDT
Loading...
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition March 9, 2020, in Washington. Musk has strengthened the equity stake of his offer to buy Twitter with commitments of more than $7 billion from a range of investors, including Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison. In a regulatory filing, Twitter Inc. also disclosed that Saudi Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Alsaud has pledged 35 million Twitter shares. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Placeholder while article actions load

SAN FRANCISCO — Elon Musk said he would reverse Twitter’s ban on former president Donald Trump.

Musk, the Tesla CEO who is soon to own Twitter, said it was a mistake for the website to ban the former president.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

What Elon Musk has said about Twitter

Musk spoke virtually at a Future of the Car event hosted by the Financial Times.

“I think it was a morally bad decision to be clear and foolish in the extreme,” he said.

He added: "I do think it was not correct to ban Donald trump I think that was a mistake … It alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice.”

Twitter banned Trump in the wake of the Jan. 6 riots, citing the risk of further violence.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Loading...