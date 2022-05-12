Two top Twitter executives step down in management shakeup

Placeholder while article actions load

Two senior Twitter executives announced they were leaving the company on Thursday, signs of a management shakeup as billionaire Elon Musk seeks to acquire the social network. The two executives, Kayvon Beykpour and Bruce Falck, oversaw Twitter’s consumer and revenue products, including engineering, customer service and operations. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In a company email that circulated Thursday, CEO Parag Agrawal said that executive Jay Sullivan would be elevated within the company, according to a copy obtained by The Washington Post. Sullivan has defended Musk’s takeover of Twitter, The Post previously reported.

Beykpour and Falck had just been given top leadership roles in the major reorganization that Agrawal initiated in December, shortly after taking over as CEO from his predecessor Jack Dorsey, The Post reported. The December reorganization, which saw the exits of two other executives, placed Beykpour in charge of consumer products, Falck in charge of revenue products, and Nick Caldwell in charge of core technology.

Advertisement

Twitter spokesperson Liz Kelley confirmed that the two executives are leaving the company. She also confirmed that, effective this week, Twitter will pause most hiring, except for “business-critical roles.”

The company will also be “pulling back on non-labor costs” to “ensure we’re being responsible and efficient,” she added.

Musk‘s deal to acquire Twitter for roughly $44 billion is expected to be completed over the next three to six months.

That is expected to trigger more turmoil and shakeups within the company.

Employees at San Francisco-based Twitter are generally liberal and highly vocal, and many have expressed resistance to Musk taking over the company in recent weeks. Others have expressed fears for their jobs, particularly if Musk uses his powerful Twitter megaphone to call out specific employees.

GiftOutline Gift Article