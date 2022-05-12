Two top Twitter executives step down in management shakeup

Two senior Twitter executives announced they were leaving the company on Thursday, signs of a management shakeup as billionaire Elon Musk seeks to acquire the social network.
Beykpour and Falck had just been given top leadership roles in the major reorganization that Agrawal initiated in December, shortly after taking over as CEO from his predecessor Jack Dorsey, The Post reported. The December reorganization, which saw the exits of two other executives, placed Beykpour in charge of consumer products, Falck in charge of revenue products, and Nick Caldwell in charge of core technology.
Twitter spokesperson Liz Kelley confirmed that the two executives are leaving the company. She also confirmed that, effective this week, Twitter will pause most hiring, except for “business-critical roles.”
The company will also be “pulling back on non-labor costs” to “ensure we’re being responsible and efficient,” she added.
Musk‘s deal to acquire Twitter for roughly $44 billion is expected to be completed over the next three to six months.
That is expected to trigger more turmoil and shakeups within the company.
Employees at San Francisco-based Twitter are generally liberal and highly vocal, and many have expressed resistance to Musk taking over the company in recent weeks. Others have expressed fears for their jobs, particularly if Musk uses his powerful Twitter megaphone to call out specific employees.