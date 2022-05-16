Elon Musk says he might try to renegotiate $44B Twitter deal for less

Placeholder while article actions load

SAN FRANICSCO — Elon Musk could seek a lower price for Twitter, he said at a conference Monday, just days after tweeting his $44 billion bid for the site was “temporarily on hold.” Speaking in a closed-door session at the All-In Summit in Miami, a conference with tech founders and media personalities, Musk said a deal for Twitter was not “out of the question” at a lower price. The comments were first reported by Bloomberg.

Kevin Paffrath, a financial analyst and YouTuber who goes by “Meet Kevin” who attended the conference, said Musk was asked if, “at a different price it could be a totally fine deal.”

Musk paused.

“I mean, it’s not out of the question,” he said, according to Paffrath, who said he took contemporaneous notes. “The more questions I ask the more my concerns grow.”

Musk’s comments Monday signaled he was continuing to distance himself from his initial $44 billion deal to buy the website, which was announced April 25. The tech mogul has sparred with Twitter management over the issue of spam bots, fake accounts that often promote cryptocurrencies and peddle scams, although analysts and some advisers have suggested Musk’s focus on the issue is merely a pretext to back out of the deal.

Tesla’s stock has fallen sharply since Musk’s interest in Twitter became public, and Musk’s net worth has taken a significant hit as a result. Most recently, the downturn in tech stocks had caused Musk to seek additional investors to lower his equity commitment in the deal, because Musk pledged $21 billion of his net worth to buy the site.

Twitter shares fell sharply after Musk’s comments, closing at $37.39 on Monday — well below Musk’s offer of $54.20 per share. The deal had been expected to close later this year before Musk tweeted on Friday that it was on hold “pending details supporting [Twitter’s] calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users.”

Musk has indicated he believes spam accounts make up a significantly larger share of Twitter’s users. On Monday, he responded with a poop emoji to a Twitter thread from the social media site’s CEO, Parag Agrawal, that sought to explain its methodology for counting bots.

Now with Musk’s comments at the tech conference Monday, analysts signaled doubt about whether the deal would end up going through.

“Our view is that the Street is assigning the chance of Musk walking as more than 50% which speaks to the pressure on Twitter shares … $54.20 is out the window with this circus show,” Dan Ives, analyst with Wedbush Securities, wrote in a note. “[We] view the $44 billion Twitter deal as having less than a 50% [likelihood] to get done as of today … If a revised deal does get done by Musk and Twitter, it will likely will be at a lower price.”

Meanwhile, Twitter issued a new corporate filing late Monday in which the company answered questions related to whether there would be layoffs or whether its content moderation practices would change. But the document gave few answers other than to say that company practices would continue in the same vein as before for the time being. The phrase “business as usual” is repeated nine times in the filing.

