Elon Musk says Twitter deal ‘cannot move forward’ until CEO details bots

Elon Musk said his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter “cannot move forward” until the social media company’s CEO shows proof that less than 5 percent of the platform’s users are fake accounts.
20% fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be *much* higher.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2022
My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate.
Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of <5%.
This deal cannot move forward until he does.
At a conference in Miami on Monday, Musk said a deal for Twitter was not “out of the question” at a lower price, signaling that he could be distancing himself from his initial $44 billion bid, which was announced April 25.
The issue of fake accounts prompted the Tesla CEO to declare the deal on hold last week.
Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said Monday the site suspends more than half a million spam accounts daily. He said its estimate of Twitter bots is based on reviews, conducted by people quarterly, of thousands of accounts — which are randomly sampled — that it counts as active on the platform.
But Musk said he thought the real proportion of bots on the site is “four or five times" what Twitter has claimed.