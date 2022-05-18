Texas fires back at tech industry in new Supreme Court filing

Texas on Wednesday filed a petition calling on the Supreme Court to reject an emergency application seeking to block a state law regulating content moderation decisions at large social media companies.
The filing escalates a battle between Texas and industry groups representing some of the country’s most powerful social media firms, which turned to the Supreme Court after a surprise ruling at the 5th Circuit court last week allowed the law to take effect. The filing offers a first look at how the state will defend the law before the nation’s highest court, in a case that will have broad implications for the future of speech on the Internet.
The industry filed the petition with Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., who was nominated to the court by Republican President George W. Bush, and will decide whether to refer the application to the full court.
The filing came after a number of First Amendment experts, industry backed groups and civil liberties advocates filed briefs in support of the industry application.