The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Tech Policy

Texas fires back at tech industry in new Supreme Court filing

Texas attorney general Ken Paxton argues social media platforms are the “twenty-first century descendants of telegraph and telephone companies” and should be regulated as “common carriers,” subject to government regulation

By
May 18, 2022 at 5:08 p.m. EDT
Texas attorney general Ken Paxton speaks to the media. He is calling the Supreme Court to reject an emergency application from tech industry groups, which would effectively bar the state's social media law. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP, File)
Placeholder while article actions load

Texas on Wednesday filed a petition calling on the Supreme Court to reject an emergency application seeking to block a state law regulating content moderation decisions at large social media companies.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Texas attorney general Ken Paxton argued that the state law, barring platforms from blocking users based on viewpoint, does not violate the First Amendment, which protects private companies from government regulation of speech. In a response to the petition, filed by tech industry groups, he says that social media platforms are the “twenty-first century descendants of telegraph and telephone companies” and that they should be treated as “common carriers,” which are subject to government regulation.

Tech groups ask Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

The filing escalates a battle between Texas and industry groups representing some of the country’s most powerful social media firms, which turned to the Supreme Court after a surprise ruling at the 5th Circuit court last week allowed the law to take effect. The filing offers a first look at how the state will defend the law before the nation’s highest court, in a case that will have broad implications for the future of speech on the Internet.

The industry filed the petition with Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., who was nominated to the court by Republican President George W. Bush, and will decide whether to refer the application to the full court.

The filing came after a number of First Amendment experts, industry backed groups and civil liberties advocates filed briefs in support of the industry application.

Loading...