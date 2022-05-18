Texas fires back at tech industry in new Supreme Court filing

Placeholder while article actions load

Texas attorney general Ken Paxton argued that the state law, barring platforms from blocking users based on viewpoint, does not violate the First Amendment, which protects private companies from government regulation of speech. In a response to the petition, filed by tech industry groups, he says that social media platforms are the “twenty-first century descendants of telegraph and telephone companies” and that they should be treated as “common carriers,” which are subject to government regulation.

The filing escalates a battle between Texas and industry groups representing some of the country’s most powerful social media firms, which turned to the Supreme Court after a surprise ruling at the 5th Circuit court last week allowed the law to take effect. The filing offers a first look at how the state will defend the law before the nation’s highest court, in a case that will have broad implications for the future of speech on the Internet.