The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Starliner test launch live updates Third time’s a charm? Boeing hopes so.

This marks Boeing’s third attempt to launch an uncrewed Starliner capsule for NASA's commercial crew program. SpaceX has made five successful crewed flights. (Video: The Washington Post)
By
Updated May 19, 2022 at 6:12 p.m. EDT|Published May 19, 2022 at 6:06 p.m. EDT
Placeholder while article actions load

When NASA created the commercial crew program, it awarded contracts to two companies, Boeing and SpaceX, to develop spacecraft that could fly autonomously to the International Space Station, delivering cargo and crew on a regular basis, and return to Earth. So far, only SpaceX has been able to do so.

View live politics updates

Tonight will be Boeing’s third attempt to launch Starliner, its entry into the program. SpaceX, of course, already has completed five crewed launches to the space station under its contract with NASA. When the contracts were awarded in 2014, no one thought that’s how the program would unfold. So there’s a lot riding on this launch for Boeing.

Here’s what to know:

♦ The launch is scheduled for 6:54 p.m. Eastern time from Cape Canaveral, Fla. It is what’s called an instantaneous launch window, which means the launch must take place at that precise time for the capsule to rendezvous with the space station. If there’s a delay, the launch will be postponed to Friday.

♦ The Starliner capsule carries no crew. Under its contract with NASA, Boeing is required to complete a mission to the space station without crew before it can try to launch with astronauts onboard. If today’s mission is successful, a launch with crew is likely toward the end of the year, or early next.

♦ Both software and hardware problems have thwarted Boeing’s previous attempts to launch Starliner. NASA and Boeing say they believe those issues have been resolved, but only a successful test will show that for sure.

♦ The capsule is expected to dock with the space station at about 7:10 p.m. Friday and will stay attached to the space station for a few days before returning to Earth.

Loading...