Starliner test launch live updates Third time’s a charm? Boeing hopes so.

When NASA created the commercial crew program, it awarded contracts to two companies, Boeing and SpaceX, to develop spacecraft that could fly autonomously to the International Space Station, delivering cargo and crew on a regular basis, and return to Earth. So far, only SpaceX has been able to do so.
Here’s what to know:
♦ The launch is scheduled for 6:54 p.m. Eastern time from Cape Canaveral, Fla. It is what’s called an instantaneous launch window, which means the launch must take place at that precise time for the capsule to rendezvous with the space station. If there’s a delay, the launch will be postponed to Friday.
♦ The Starliner capsule carries no crew. Under its contract with NASA, Boeing is required to complete a mission to the space station without crew before it can try to launch with astronauts onboard. If today’s mission is successful, a launch with crew is likely toward the end of the year, or early next.
♦ Both software and hardware problems have thwarted Boeing’s previous attempts to launch Starliner. NASA and Boeing say they believe those issues have been resolved, but only a successful test will show that for sure.
♦ The capsule is expected to dock with the space station at about 7:10 p.m. Friday and will stay attached to the space station for a few days before returning to Earth.
The rocket that will launch Starliner is a workhorse
The rocket that is to propel the Starliner spacecraft into orbit is an Atlas V operated by the United Launch Alliance, the joint venture of Lockheed Martin and Boeing. It is a workhorse of a rocket that has a long string of successful flights, but it uses a Russian-made engine.
ULA has a deal, however, with Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin to buy its American-made BE-4 engines that would power its next-generation rocket, known as Vulcan Centaur. (Bezos owns The Washington Post.) While the BE-4 engine deliveries have been delayed by years, ULA’s CEO Tory Bruno has said that the company plans to have them soon and that ULA’s Vulcan Centaur rocket should be ready to fly for the first time by the end of this year.
Weather looking good for launch
The weather at Cape Canaveral is looking good for a launch tonight. Earlier in the day Thursday, the Space Force’s 45th Weather Squadron said there was an 80 percent chance of “go” for launch. But later in the day, they upgraded that to 90 percent. There is some cloudiness, which could force a delay. It is also quite sticky, with a projected 78 percent humidity.
If the launch is moved to Friday, conditions are “expected to deteriorate significantly Friday afternoon and evening as a plume of deeper moisture moves upward from South Florida,” the squadron said. “As a result, the forecast remains more pessimistic for the backup opportunity.”
What's at stake for Boeing and NASA? A lot.
It is hard to overstate the significance of this flight for Boeing. After two failed attempts to fly its Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station, Thursday’s launch simply has to go well.
Over the past several years, the company’s reputation has been severely damaged — from the 737 Max crashes, the ensuing scandal, supply chain constraints associated with the coronavirus pandemic and delayed deliveries of commercial airplanes.
Boeing had been hoping that Starliner would be a bright spot in the midst of all that trouble, but it has also struggled.
The first flight attempt, in December 2019, went awry because of a major software problem. The capsule’s onboard clock was 11 hours off. Ground controllers struggled to communicate with the spacecraft and had to end the mission without docking with the space station.
Boeing spent some 18 months fixing the software issues, going through all 1 million lines of code and investigating the problem alongside NASA. Finally, the spacecraft returned to the launchpad in July 2021, but hours before launch, engineers discovered that 13 valves in the service module could not be opened.
After days of trying to fix the problem, Boeing rolled the spacecraft back into the factory and discovered that propellant seeping through a valve mixed with moisture in the air to create nitric acid. That corroded the valves and stuck them shut.
Since then, Boeing and NASA say they have worked together to resolve the issue and are ready to launch again.