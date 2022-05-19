Starliner test launch live updates Third time’s a charm? Boeing hopes so.

It is hard to overstate the significance of this flight for Boeing. After two failed attempts to fly its Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station, Thursday’s launch simply has to go well.

Over the past several years, the company’s reputation has been severely damaged — from the 737 Max crashes, the ensuing scandal, supply chain constraints associated with the coronavirus pandemic and delayed deliveries of commercial airplanes.

Boeing had been hoping that Starliner would be a bright spot in the midst of all that trouble, but it has also struggled.

The first flight attempt, in December 2019, went awry because of a major software problem. The capsule’s onboard clock was 11 hours off. Ground controllers struggled to communicate with the spacecraft and had to end the mission without docking with the space station.

Boeing spent some 18 months fixing the software issues, going through all 1 million lines of code and investigating the problem alongside NASA. Finally, the spacecraft returned to the launchpad in July 2021, but hours before launch, engineers discovered that 13 valves in the service module could not be opened.

After days of trying to fix the problem, Boeing rolled the spacecraft back into the factory and discovered that propellant seeping through a valve mixed with moisture in the air to create nitric acid. That corroded the valves and stuck them shut.