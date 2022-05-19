Coming soon to a phone near you: A new wave of accessibility tools

Door detection

Available on: iOS

When is it coming? “Later this year,” Apple says.

iPhones come with a magnifier app that does pretty much what you’d expect: it enlarges our view of whatever’s in front of the camera. But in an upcoming software update, the app will gain a “door detection” tool to help blind iPhone users more easily get where they’re going.

Here’s how it will work: once someone opens the magnifier app, they jump into a new “Detection Mode” and aim the phone at their surroundings. If there’s a door nearby, the app will audibly tell its user how far away it is, and whether it’s open or closed. If the app has a clear view of that door, it’ll also begin to describe aloud specific details — think numbers and text on and around the door and whether you’re meant to turn a knob or push a bar to open it.

Door detection is perhaps the most clever accessibility feature Apple has talked about recently, but it comes with a very specific catch: it only works on a specific list of gadgets. For now, supported devices include the iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max, along with iPad Pros from 2020 onward.

