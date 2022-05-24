FAQ: What is Discord, the chat app used by the Buffalo shooter?

ow can parents help kids stay safe?

Isolation during the pandemic helped make Discord an important gathering place for young people, says Clifford.

But Discord’s historically “laissez-faire” approach to content moderation made it a “wild West” for young people, he added. The company has made it clear that explicit images are allowed as long as they’re shared with consent, and even its community guidelines operate more like suggestions for server moderators to enforce if they want, he said.

Discord has some safety settings, but no clear way for parents to set controls and prevent kids from changing them back. These settings live in the account tab that looks like a smiley face in the bottom right corner of the app. Tap the icon, then go to “Privacy & Safety.” The “Keep me safe” setting under “Safe Direct Messaging” means the app will scan direct messages for explicit images.

Below that, teens can toggle off the setting that allows direct messages from new connections. And under “Who can add you as a friend,” they’ll see options for “everyone,” “friends of friends” and “server members.” Go with “server members” for the safest option.

To set limits for how much time kids can spend on a given app, turn to device-level settings such as Apple’s parental controls.

Blee also recommends that parents sit their kids down for a nuanced conversation about the way hateful ideologies spread online.

“It should be ‘There are people out there who have horrible ideas and agendas about harming other kinds of people, and that material might come to you as you sit online and talk to your friends,'” she said. “ 'And it’s not your fault, but you need to know how to deal with it.’ ”

Most importantly: Talk to your kid about why people are drawn to hate communities and what they get out of participating.