Facebook says Texas gunman sent direct messages prior to shooting

Placeholder while article actions load

Facebook said Wednesday that the gunman in the Texas school shooting sent direct messages regarding his attack on one of its platforms, something the social media giant learned following the event. Gov. Greg Abbott said at a news conference that the gunman posted his plans on the social media site before the attack. The gunman, who authorities have identified as Salvador Rolando Ramos, 18, wrote that “I’m going to shoot my grandmother,” and “I’m going to shoot an elementary school,” shortly before the attack, according to Abbott.

But in a tweet, Facebook spokesman Andy Stone said, “The messages Gov. Abbott described were private one-to-one text messages that were discovered after the terrible tragedy occurred.”

Facebook spokesman Joe Osborne clarified that the messages were sent privately but declined to say which of its social networks were used. Facebook, which was renamed Meta last year, also operates Instagram and private messaging service WhatsApp.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde when the gunman opened fire.

Advertisement

He appeared to have been active on Instagram previously. A high school classmate, Nadia Reyes, told The Washington Post that he posted an Instagram story two months ago in which he screamed at his mother, who he said was trying to kick him out of their home.

“He posted videos on his Instagram where the cops were there and he’d call his mom a b---- and say she wanted to kick him out,” Reyes said. “He’d be screaming and talking to his mom really aggressively.”

Social media company Snap said Wednesday it has suspended an account that may have been connected to Ramos, and is also working with law enforcement.

It’s unclear if Ramos made public posts that could have hinted at the shooting on any social media platform. The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District used an artificial-intelligence backed program to scan social media posts for potential threats years before the attack.

The school district said in a document for the 2019-2020 school year, that it used “Social Sentinel” to monitor all social media with a “connection to Uvalde as a measure to identify any possible threats that might be made against students and or staff within the school district.”

Social Sentinel bills itself as an artificial intelligence-backed software that can scan conversations in organizations’ emails and public social media posts to identify people who may about to inflict violence against themselves or others.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article